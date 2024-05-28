Recipes: Simple Stuffed Peppers, Peach Puff Pastries

It's a new take on a classic dish as we make Simple Stuffed Peppers, a supper easy enough for a weeknight but delicious enough to taste like you spent all day cooking. Plus we even find time for a super-quick dessert of Peach Puff Pastries. Joining us to share these recipes is Dwight Hudgins from 'Barbara's Kitchen', who is known as The Dreaded Fisherman.

Dwight last joined us to keep clean-up quick as he made a one-pan meal of Spatchcocked Game Hen.

Vertical Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients

4 large bell peppers (red, yellow, or orange), tops cut off

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 lb lean ground turkey

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium red onion, chopped

1½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp fresh oregano, chopped

1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce

1 cup cooked rice

1½ cups shredded mixed cheese, divided

½ (4 oz) jar Barbara's Kitchen Mangoberry Jam

1 tsp pink Himalayan sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Remove seeds and membranes from peppers after cutting off tops. Rub half olive oil over outside of peppers and bake 10 minutes to slightly tenderize. Heat remaining olive oil inlarge skillet over medium heat. Sauté lean ground turkey with minced garlic, chili powder, chopped onions, and sea salt until turkey is lightly browned. Break turkey into small pieces with wooden spoon. Stir in tomato sauce and Mangoberry Jam, ensuring jam is well mixed. Lower heat, mix in rice and half shredded cheese until cheese is melted and contents are well combined. Spoon turkey mixture into peppers evenly and sprinkle remaining cheese on top of filling in each pepper. Increase oven temperature to 400° F and roast stuffed peppers for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Peach Puff Pastries

Ingredients

1 (13.2 oz) pack pre-rolled puff pastry dough

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 (8 oz) jar Barbara's Kitchen Peach Jam

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

¼ cup confectioners' sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Unroll puff pastry and cut into 6" x 6" squares. Place ½ tsp cream cheese and ½ tsp jam onto center of each square. Fold each puff pastry square diagonally, corner to corner, to create triangle. Use egg wash as 'glue' to press and seal corners of puff pastry triangle. Brush tops of each pastry with remaining egg wash. Arrange pastries on prepared cookie sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until pastries are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow pastries to cool. Once cooled, dust pastries with confectioners' sugar before serving.

