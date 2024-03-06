Recipe: Spatchcock Game Hen with Roasted Cauliflower

We're keeping cleanup quick as we make a one-pan recipe of 'Spatchcock Game Hen with Roasted Cauliflower', so simple, there's enough time for a salad with dressing from a jar of jam and we make marmalade into home-made 'lemon'ade. These recipes come from Dwight Hudgins, or as he's known on Instagram, YouTube and on his range of seasonings, 'The Dreaded Fisherman'.

1 Pan Meal - Savory Basil Pepper Spatchcock Game Hen with Roasted Multi-Colored Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 Cornish game hen, cleaned

8 oz jar ‘Barbara’s Kitchen Basil Pepper Jelly’ (or any jam of your choice)

¼ tbsp ‘The Dreaded Fisherman’s Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil’ (or any herb-infused virgin olive oil)

‘Long Black Pepper - Citrus Blend' seasoning, to taste (or any blackened seasoning)

‘Citrus de Provence’ seasoning, to taste (can substitute preferred dried herbs)

2 - 3 different colored cauliflower, washed

¼ stick unsalted butter

Directions:

To spatchcock poultry, take kitchen shears and cut down each side of backbone from neck to tail. Then remove backbone and place poultry breast-up. Place cut side down on cutting board. Push down firmly to crack breast to allow poultry to lay flat.

Loosen skin from meat of hen with fingers. This gives you the ability to season meat and allows you to place jam between skin and meat.

Add jam/jelly under loose skin, then rub hen with olive oil. Grind seasoning over hen and add dried herbs.

Preheat the oven to 350° F convection bake.

Cut cauliflower into ¼" slices and place into a cast iron pan after adding olive oil. Add dried herb seasoning to taste.

Place hen onto cauliflower and put small butter clumps around pan on cauliflower. Bake, covered with foil for about an hour, depending on size of hen.

Once almost done, remove foil and broil low until skin is golden brown.

Barbara’s Kitchen Balsamic Jam Dressing Recipe

Ingredients

½ cup 'The Dreaded Fisherman’s Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil’ (or any herb-infused virgin olive oil)

3-4 tbsp ‘Barbara’s Kitchen US 1 Traffic Jam’ (or any jam of your choice)

3-4 tbsp ‘The Dreaded Fisherman’s 18-year White Cranberry Pear Balsamic Vinegar’ (or any apple cider vinegar)

¼ tsp ‘The Dreaded Fisherman’s Black Out' seasoning (or salt and pepper of your choice)

red peppers, sliced, for garnish

carrots, sliced, for garnish

edible flowers, for garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix together until combined.

Drizzle over green salad.

Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Marmalade 'Lemon'ade Recipe

Ingredients

8 oz jar ‘Barbara’s Kitchen Orange Marmalade’ (or marmalade of your choice)

1 cup water

ice

slices of one lemon, for garnish

strawberries, sliced in half, for garnish

slices of one orange, for garnish

Directions

Empty jar marmalade into saucepan along with 1 cup water. Over medium heat, melt marmalade.

Once marmalade is fully melted, let cool.

Fill pitcher of choice with ice. Transfer marmalade to pitcher with ice.

Add lemon slices, orange slices and strawberries to pitcher then mix all together.

Note: You can use fresh strawberries and lemons instead of using marmalade.

