Recipes: Tuna Tartare, 'One Pan Wonder', Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Steak Tips

As our community recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, all this week on Dinner DeeAs we’re celebrating local restaurants who’ve made it through, cleaned up, reopened and need your support now more than ever.

First up, Chef Jon Walker from 'The Tides' in Safety Harbor. He shares his seafood skills on Instagram and TikTok, where he's racked up over a million likes. They and their team members lost power, and their entire walk-in, but they're restocked and back open, serving dishes like this one. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, our friend Jon Atanacio - Executive Chef for Tampa's 'foodie paradise', the Epicurean Hotel. They reopened, and together with other venues in the Mainsail Lodging group, raised $13,500 for hurricanes Helene and Milton relief. Chef Jon joined us earlier this year with a recipe he makes at home, humbly named the 'One Pan Wonder'. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Now we'll enjoy some 'Old World Italian with a New World Swagger'. It can only mean Paul Varsalona from Esposito's in Tampa. They opened back up after Milton with staff who could safely travel, to offer free dinners to active duty linemen and first responders. Dinners like this one, Paul's childhood favorite, Rigatoni Alla Vodka. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Last but not least, Chef Alian Decka from Blinker's Beachside in Clearwater. His cooking impressed one of our viewers so much that they asked us to have him as a guest. Sadly, his restaurant was subjected to a storm surge which destroyed all their kitchen equipment and furniture, closing them down for weeks. The good news is that once their complete remodel is done, they'll be reopening under a new name, 'Mandalay Prime'! But with the same owners, staff and menu, including this tip-top appetizer. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

