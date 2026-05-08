Smarter Shrimp Alfredo: A Healthy Comfort Classic
Chef Tristan "Ted" Reyes from Lobster Haven is in the kitchen to share his family-favorite secret for a lighter, nutrient-packed Alfredo. By micro-dicing fresh broccoli into a vibrant "confetti," you can sneak extra veggies into this creamy, smoked paprika-kissed pasta dish that kids and adults will absolutely crave.
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Ingredients
- 13 shrimp (26/30 count)
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- 2 oz oil
- 2 oz butter
- 2 oz garlic
- 6 oz heavy cream
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 oz garlic powder
- 8 oz cooked fettuccine pasta
- 4 oz shaved parm
- 2 oz parsley
- 2 cups water
- 1 head broccoli
- 2 cups ice
Directions
- Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
- Add oil to pan and turn on heat to medium temperature.
- Add shrimp to pan and allow one side to brown 2-3 minutes.
- Flip shrimp, add butter to melt, then add garlic and allow to brown 1-2 minutes.
- Once browned, add heavy cream, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Allow sauce to reduce 2-3 minutes.
- Once thick, add cooked fettuccine pasta, shaved parm, and parsley. Let cheese melt and mix thoroughly.
- In separate pot, add salt and pepper to 2 cups water and bring to boil.
- While water comes to boil, trim broccoli down to florets.
- Drop broccoli into boiling water for 2–3 minutes.
- While broccoli boils, prepare ice bath with 2 cups cold water and 2 cups ice.
- Move broccoli to ice bath for 1–2 minutes to stop cooking process, then pull from bowl and pat dry.
- Micro-dice florets and add to alfredo at very end; bring back up to temperature for 2 minutes.
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