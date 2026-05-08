Smarter Shrimp Alfredo: A Healthy Comfort Classic

Chef Tristan "Ted" Reyes from Lobster Haven is in the kitchen to share his family-favorite secret for a lighter, nutrient-packed Alfredo. By micro-dicing fresh broccoli into a vibrant "confetti," you can sneak extra veggies into this creamy, smoked paprika-kissed pasta dish that kids and adults will absolutely crave.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.

Add oil to pan and turn on heat to medium temperature.

Add shrimp to pan and allow one side to brown 2-3 minutes.

Flip shrimp, add butter to melt, then add garlic and allow to brown 1-2 minutes.

Once browned, add heavy cream, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Allow sauce to reduce 2-3 minutes.

Once thick, add cooked fettuccine pasta, shaved parm, and parsley. Let cheese melt and mix thoroughly.

In separate pot, add salt and pepper to 2 cups water and bring to boil.

While water comes to boil, trim broccoli down to florets.

Drop broccoli into boiling water for 2–3 minutes.

While broccoli boils, prepare ice bath with 2 cups cold water and 2 cups ice.

Move broccoli to ice bath for 1–2 minutes to stop cooking process, then pull from bowl and pat dry.