Southern Soul: Baked Spaghetti & Catfish Tenders

Take a trip to the heart of the South with Miss Maria Rumlin from M&R Café Southern Cuisine as she shares a meal that feels like a million dollars on a budget. This ultimate comfort duo features a cheesy, multi-layered baked spaghetti paired perfectly with crispy, mustard-marinated catfish tenders.

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Southern Baked Spaghetti

Ingredients

1 ½ lb ground beef

2 ½ lb ground turkey or Italian turkey sausage

1 cup onions & peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic or garlic paste

1 tsp Italian herbs paste

1 tsp basil paste

2 tbsp M&R In-House Season Blend

1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

2 tsp spaghetti seasoning packet

1 tsp brown sugar

8 oz spaghetti noodles

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 eggs

½ cup mozzarella

¼ cup shaved parmesan reggiano cheese

½ cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup Mexican cheese blend

1 cup shredded cheese (topping)

dry/fresh chopped parsley

Directions

Cook ground beef and turkey in pan until browned. Drain oil from meat. Add onions, peppers, garlic paste, Italian herb paste, and basil paste to meat. Stir in in-house season blend and drain any remaining grease. Add spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes, spaghetti seasoning, and additional teaspoon each garlic, Italian herb, and basil paste to pan. Stir in brown sugar and simmer sauce for 7–8 minutes. Boil spaghetti noodles in separate pot until al dente, then drain. In bowl, combine ricotta, eggs, mozzarella, shaved Parmesan reggiano, mascarpone, Mexican cheese blend, Italian herb paste, garlic paste, and basil paste. Mix until creamy. Combine drained noodles, cheese mixture, and meat sauce in large baking dish and mix well. Top dish with shredded mozzarella, Mexican cheese blend, Parmesan, and parsley. Bake at 350° F for 30–35 minutes until golden and bubbly.

Café Fried Catfish Tenders

Ingredients

7 catfish fillets (cut into tender strips)

¼ cup mustard

¼ cup hot sauce

2 tsp M&R Seafood Seasoning Blend

1 tsp old bay

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

M&R Seafood Fry Blend

fry oil

Directions

Combine mustard, hot sauce, seafood seasoning, old bay, garlic powder, and onion powder in bowl and mix well. Add catfish strips to bowl and coat evenly. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 15 minutes or overnight. Heat oil in fryer or heavy pot to 350° F. Coat marinated catfish thoroughly with fry blend. Shake off excess coating. Fry catfish for approximately 7 minutes until golden and crispy. Drain on wire rack and serve within 15 minutes.

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