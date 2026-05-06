Southern Soul: Baked Spaghetti & Catfish Tenders
Take a trip to the heart of the South with Miss Maria Rumlin from M&R Café Southern Cuisine as she shares a meal that feels like a million dollars on a budget. This ultimate comfort duo features a cheesy, multi-layered baked spaghetti paired perfectly with crispy, mustard-marinated catfish tenders.
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Southern Baked Spaghetti
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb ground beef
- 2 ½ lb ground turkey or Italian turkey sausage
- 1 cup onions & peppers
- 1 tbsp minced garlic or garlic paste
- 1 tsp Italian herbs paste
- 1 tsp basil paste
- 2 tbsp M&R In-House Season Blend
- 1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce
- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
- 2 tsp spaghetti seasoning packet
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 8 oz spaghetti noodles
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup mozzarella
- ¼ cup shaved parmesan reggiano cheese
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese
- ½ cup Mexican cheese blend
- 1 cup shredded cheese (topping)
- dry/fresh chopped parsley
Directions
- Cook ground beef and turkey in pan until browned.
- Drain oil from meat.
- Add onions, peppers, garlic paste, Italian herb paste, and basil paste to meat.
- Stir in in-house season blend and drain any remaining grease.
- Add spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes, spaghetti seasoning, and additional teaspoon each garlic, Italian herb, and basil paste to pan.
- Stir in brown sugar and simmer sauce for 7–8 minutes.
- Boil spaghetti noodles in separate pot until al dente, then drain.
- In bowl, combine ricotta, eggs, mozzarella, shaved Parmesan reggiano, mascarpone, Mexican cheese blend, Italian herb paste, garlic paste, and basil paste. Mix until creamy.
- Combine drained noodles, cheese mixture, and meat sauce in large baking dish and mix well.
- Top dish with shredded mozzarella, Mexican cheese blend, Parmesan, and parsley.
- Bake at 350° F for 30–35 minutes until golden and bubbly.
Café Fried Catfish Tenders
Ingredients
- 7 catfish fillets (cut into tender strips)
- ¼ cup mustard
- ¼ cup hot sauce
- 2 tsp M&R Seafood Seasoning Blend
- 1 tsp old bay
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- M&R Seafood Fry Blend
- fry oil
Directions
- Combine mustard, hot sauce, seafood seasoning, old bay, garlic powder, and onion powder in bowl and mix well.
- Add catfish strips to bowl and coat evenly.
- Marinate in refrigerator for at least 15 minutes or overnight.
- Heat oil in fryer or heavy pot to 350° F.
- Coat marinated catfish thoroughly with fry blend.
- Shake off excess coating.
- Fry catfish for approximately 7 minutes until golden and crispy.
- Drain on wire rack and serve within 15 minutes.
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