Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl
Tired of the same old meat and potatoes routine? Kickboxer (!) and chef Taylor Dillon from Tampa's Con Amor shares how to knock out dinner with a healthy, high-protein Mexican Steak Bowl loaded with smoky morita-marinated sirloin, crispy roasted potatoes, and scratch-made guajillo hot sauce. Learn expert chef tips for rehydrating dried chilies, getting maximum juice from your limes, and slicing avocados directly in the shell for quick meal-prep-friendly weeknight bowls.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
- ½ lb russet potatoes
- 1 tbsp oil
- 3 tbsp salt and black pepper
- paprika (to taste)
- garlic powder (to taste)
- oregano (to taste)
Directions
- Dice potatoes into ½ inch cubes.
- Place potatoes in mixing bowl with 3 tbsp salt and pepper.
- Pour oil over and mix potatoes to coat. Add paprika, garlic powder, and oregano to taste, then mix up all seasonings.
- Place potatoes on baking tray, evenly dispersed.
- Bake in oven at 450° F for 30–40 minutes (checking in 20-minute increments) or until golden brown and crispy.
Smoky Morita Chili Steak Marinade & Seared Steak
Ingredients
- ¼ lb morita chilies
- 1 cup water
- 1 lb top sirloin fillet steak
- 2 tbsp salt
- ½ cup oil (blend of canola and olive oil)
Directions
- Place morita chilies into bowl of water and allow to soak for 10 minutes until soft.
- Cut steak into ½ inch cubes and set aside in mixing bowl.
- Remove chilies from water and place into blender with 1 cup water (from soaking bowl).
- Blend chilies until thick paste consistency, adding extra water if necessary.
- Coat steak with 1 cup chili paste, season with 2 tbsp salt, and mix well.
- Cover, place in refrigerator, and let marinade for 12–24 hours.
- Heat 10-inch cast iron pan and place ½ cup oil into pan until ripping hot and smoking.
- Place steak into pan and allow sear before stirring.
- Seize with a little salt and stir steak until cooked to mid-rare to medium. Remove from heat.
Homemade Guajillo & Arbol Hot Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 lb guajillo chilies
- 6 oz arbol chilies
- 40 oz hot water
- 80 oz red wine vinegar
- salt (to taste)
Directions
- Destem and deseed guajillo chilies.
- Place guajillo and arbol chilies in hot water to soak for 5–10 minutes until soft.
- Place soft chilies into Vitamix blender.
- Add red wine vinegar and blend for about 5 minutes until smooth.
- Season with salt to taste.
Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl Assembly & Garnishes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup crispy roasted potatoes
- ¼ cup seared steak
- 1 cup oaxaca cheese
- 1 avocado
- 1 cup fried onions (optional)
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 lime
- 2 cups hot sauce
Directions
- Fine chop cilantro, keeping stems for flavor.
- Cut avocado right in shell into ⅛ inch dice squares and scoop out.
- Rough chop or shred Oaxacan cheese into thin shred.
- Cut lime cheeks right off core for maximum juice.
- Place crispy roasted potatoes into bottom of bowl.
- Place seared steak on top of potatoes.
- Sprinkle Oaxacan cheese over steak and potatoes.
- Place diced avocado into bowl.
- Sprinkle fried onions around bowl.
- Sprinkle fine chopped cilantro around bowl.
- Pour hot sauce over ingredients.
- Squeeze fresh lime juice over ingredients before serving.
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