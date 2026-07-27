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Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl

By Chef Taylor Dillon
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published July 27, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl | Dinner DeeAs
Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl | Dinner DeeAs

Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl | Dinner DeeAs

Knock out dinner with a healthy, high-protein Mexican Steak Bowl loaded with smoky morita-marinated sirloin, crispy roasted potatoes, and scratch-made guajillo hot sauce.

Tired of the same old meat and potatoes routine? Kickboxer (!) and chef Taylor Dillon from Tampa's Con Amor shares how to knock out dinner with a healthy, high-protein Mexican Steak Bowl loaded with smoky morita-marinated sirloin, crispy roasted potatoes, and scratch-made guajillo hot sauce. Learn expert chef tips for rehydrating dried chilies, getting maximum juice from your limes, and slicing avocados directly in the shell for quick meal-prep-friendly weeknight bowls. 

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Crispy Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

  • ½ lb russet potatoes
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 3 tbsp salt and black pepper
  • paprika (to taste)
  • garlic powder (to taste)
  • oregano (to taste)

Directions

  1. Dice potatoes into ½ inch cubes.
  2. Place potatoes in mixing bowl with 3 tbsp salt and pepper.
  3. Pour oil over and mix potatoes to coat. Add paprika, garlic powder, and oregano to taste, then mix up all seasonings.
  4. Place potatoes on baking tray, evenly dispersed.
  5. Bake in oven at 450° F for 30–40 minutes (checking in 20-minute increments) or until golden brown and crispy.

Smoky Morita Chili Steak Marinade & Seared Steak

Ingredients

  • ¼ lb morita chilies
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 lb top sirloin fillet steak
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • ½ cup oil (blend of canola and olive oil)

Directions

  1. Place morita chilies into bowl of water and allow to soak for 10 minutes until soft.
  2. Cut steak into ½ inch cubes and set aside in mixing bowl.
  3. Remove chilies from water and place into blender with 1 cup water (from soaking bowl).
  4. Blend chilies until thick paste consistency, adding extra water if necessary.
  5. Coat steak with 1 cup chili paste, season with 2 tbsp salt, and mix well.
  6. Cover, place in refrigerator, and let marinade for 12–24 hours.
  7. Heat 10-inch cast iron pan and place ½ cup oil into pan until ripping hot and smoking.
  8. Place steak into pan and allow sear before stirring.
  9. Seize with a little salt and stir steak until cooked to mid-rare to medium. Remove from heat.

Homemade Guajillo & Arbol Hot Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 lb guajillo chilies
  • 6 oz arbol chilies
  • 40 oz hot water
  • 80 oz red wine vinegar
  • salt (to taste)

Directions

  1. Destem and deseed guajillo chilies.
  2. Place guajillo and arbol chilies in hot water to soak for 5–10 minutes until soft.
  3. Place soft chilies into Vitamix blender.
  4. Add red wine vinegar and blend for about 5 minutes until smooth.
  5. Season with salt to taste.

Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl Assembly & Garnishes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup crispy roasted potatoes
  • ¼ cup seared steak
  • 1 cup oaxaca cheese
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 cup fried onions (optional)
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1 lime
  • 2 cups hot sauce

Directions

  1. Fine chop cilantro, keeping stems for flavor.
  2. Cut avocado right in shell into ⅛ inch dice squares and scoop out.
  3. Rough chop or shred Oaxacan cheese into thin shred.
  4. Cut lime cheeks right off core for maximum juice.
  5. Place crispy roasted potatoes into bottom of bowl.
  6. Place seared steak on top of potatoes.
  7. Sprinkle Oaxacan cheese over steak and potatoes.
  8. Place diced avocado into bowl.
  9. Sprinkle fried onions around bowl.
  10. Sprinkle fine chopped cilantro around bowl.
  11. Pour hot sauce over ingredients.
  12. Squeeze fresh lime juice over ingredients before serving.

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