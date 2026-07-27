Spicy Mexican Steak Bowl

Tired of the same old meat and potatoes routine? Kickboxer (!) and chef Taylor Dillon from Tampa's Con Amor shares how to knock out dinner with a healthy, high-protein Mexican Steak Bowl loaded with smoky morita-marinated sirloin, crispy roasted potatoes, and scratch-made guajillo hot sauce. Learn expert chef tips for rehydrating dried chilies, getting maximum juice from your limes, and slicing avocados directly in the shell for quick meal-prep-friendly weeknight bowls.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Bake in oven at 450° F for 30–40 minutes (checking in 20-minute increments) or until golden brown and crispy.

Pour oil over and mix potatoes to coat. Add paprika, garlic powder, and oregano to taste, then mix up all seasonings.

Place potatoes in mixing bowl with 3 tbsp salt and pepper.

½ cup oil (blend of canola and olive oil)

Place morita chilies into bowl of water and allow to soak for 10 minutes until soft.

Cut steak into ½ inch cubes and set aside in mixing bowl.

Remove chilies from water and place into blender with 1 cup water (from soaking bowl).

Blend chilies until thick paste consistency, adding extra water if necessary.

Coat steak with 1 cup chili paste, season with 2 tbsp salt, and mix well.

Cover, place in refrigerator, and let marinade for 12–24 hours.

Heat 10-inch cast iron pan and place ½ cup oil into pan until ripping hot and smoking.

Place steak into pan and allow sear before stirring.