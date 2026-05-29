Takeout Week: Easy Homemade Pad Thai
We are wrapping up Takeout Week with a sensational, authentic Pad Thai recipe from Chef Chanon Siriphaisan of Tampa's Royal Thai restaurant. Skip the delivery fee and whip up this sweet, savory, and perfectly balanced noodle dish right in your own kitchen.
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Ingredients
- 1 package Pad Thai rice noodles
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- 3 green onions or garlic chives
- 1 lime
- 1 lb shrimp
- 3 tbsp palm sugar
- 3 tbsp tamarind paste
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp sweet preserved radish
- 1 tsp paprika powder
- ¼ cup crushed peanuts
Directions
- Soak Pad Thai noodles in warm water for about 10–15 minutes.
- Cut green onions or chives into approximately 1-inch pieces. Cut lime into wedges. Clean shrimp.
- Combine palm sugar, tamarind paste, and fish sauce in small pot over low heat. Stir until everything is fully combined, then remove from heat and let cool.
- Sear shrimp in hot pan until fully cooked, then set aside.
- Add vegetable oil to pan and heat up.
- Add eggs and sweet preserved radish, then stir together.
- Add soaked noodles and cook until they begin to soften.
- Add splash of water to loosen.
- Add prepared Pad Thai sauce and continue stir-frying.
- Add cooked shrimp back into pan.
- Sprinkle in small amount of paprika powder for color.
- Turn off heat and add bean sprouts and green onions or chives. Toss everything together.
- Plate Pad Thai and garnish with crushed peanuts, lime wedges, and fresh bean sprouts on side.
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