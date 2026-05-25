Takeout Week: The Ultimate Smash Burger
We kick off a week of at-home takeout recipes with Chef Cory Rapp from Blue Collar Burger. He brings Michelin-star techniques to the ultimate comfort meal. Learn the secrets to a perfect smash burger layered with homemade garlic mayo and served alongside the crunchiest panko-breaded onion rings you've ever tasted.
Connect with us:
- E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com
- Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs
- Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com
Watch Dinner DeeAs:
- Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Garlic Mayo
This bright and fresh garlic aioli is the "star of the show," designed to perfectly complement the richness of grass-fed beef and grilled onions.
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp salt
Directions
- Place mayo in mixing bowl.
- Add minced garlic, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon juice, and salt.
- Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.
- Cover and place in fridge to chill until ready to serve.
Crispy Panko Onion Rings
These rings use a specific four-part breading process and panko breadcrumbs to eliminate greasiness, resulting in a light, crunchier side dish.
Ingredients
- 1 yellow onion
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ½ cup flour
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tbsp salt
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 8 cups frying oil
Directions
- Cut yellow onion into ½ inch rings and separate individual rings.
- Place onion rings into mixing bowl.
- In another bowl, whisk together eggs, water, and 1 tbsp salt to create egg wash.
- In separate bowl, combine panko breadcrumbs and remaining 1 tbsp salt.
- Dip onion rings into buttermilk.
- Move onions to flour and toss to ensure flour covers all surfaces.
- Place floured onions in egg wash and toss until coated evenly.
- Add egg-washed onions to panko breadcrumbs and toss until fully covered.
- Fill medium sauce pot with frying oil and heat to 340° F.
- Cook onions for approximately 3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
- Remove from oil and place onto plate with paper towel to drain excess oil.
Blue Collar Smash Burger
Chef Cory’s signature burger uses high-fat grass-fed beef and a hard cast-iron sear to create a "Maillard reaction"—the secret to that perfect outer crust.
Ingredients
- 1 lb patty meat
- salt
- pepper
- ½ onion
- 2 tbsp butter
- bacon
- bun of choice
- sharp cheddar cheese
- sliced tomato
- lettuce
- pickles
Directions
- Portion patty meat into balls (roughly 5–6 oz).
- Place meat in hot cast iron pan (no oil needed).
- Smash meat flat with sturdy spatula, using extra weight on top if needed to reach size of bun.
- Season top with salt and pepper, cook approximately 2 minutes.
- Flip burger and immediately place sharp cheddar cheese on top to melt.
- In same pan, add sliced onion with 2 tbsp butter and cook in burger drippings until seared.
- In separate pan, cook bacon on medium heat until crispy.
- Remove burger and onions from pan; add a little butter and toast bun on both sides until golden.
- To assemble: spread garlic mayo on both sides of bun.
- Place grilled onions on bottom bun, followed by beef patty, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.