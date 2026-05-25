Takeout Week: The Ultimate Smash Burger

We kick off a week of at-home takeout recipes with Chef Cory Rapp from Blue Collar Burger. He brings Michelin-star techniques to the ultimate comfort meal. Learn the secrets to a perfect smash burger layered with homemade garlic mayo and served alongside the crunchiest panko-breaded onion rings you've ever tasted.

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Garlic Mayo

This bright and fresh garlic aioli is the "star of the show," designed to perfectly complement the richness of grass-fed beef and grilled onions.

Ingredients

½ cup mayo

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Directions

Place mayo in mixing bowl. Add minced garlic, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon juice, and salt. Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Cover and place in fridge to chill until ready to serve.

Crispy Panko Onion Rings

These rings use a specific four-part breading process and panko breadcrumbs to eliminate greasiness, resulting in a light, crunchier side dish.

Ingredients

1 yellow onion

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup flour

2 eggs

¼ cup water

2 tbsp salt

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

8 cups frying oil

Directions

Cut yellow onion into ½ inch rings and separate individual rings. Place onion rings into mixing bowl. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, water, and 1 tbsp salt to create egg wash. In separate bowl, combine panko breadcrumbs and remaining 1 tbsp salt. Dip onion rings into buttermilk. Move onions to flour and toss to ensure flour covers all surfaces. Place floured onions in egg wash and toss until coated evenly. Add egg-washed onions to panko breadcrumbs and toss until fully covered. Fill medium sauce pot with frying oil and heat to 340° F. Cook onions for approximately 3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and place onto plate with paper towel to drain excess oil.

Blue Collar Smash Burger

Chef Cory’s signature burger uses high-fat grass-fed beef and a hard cast-iron sear to create a "Maillard reaction"—the secret to that perfect outer crust.

Ingredients

1 lb patty meat

salt

pepper

½ onion

2 tbsp butter

bacon

bun of choice

sharp cheddar cheese

sliced tomato

lettuce

pickles

Directions

Portion patty meat into balls (roughly 5–6 oz). Place meat in hot cast iron pan (no oil needed). Smash meat flat with sturdy spatula, using extra weight on top if needed to reach size of bun. Season top with salt and pepper, cook approximately 2 minutes. Flip burger and immediately place sharp cheddar cheese on top to melt. In same pan, add sliced onion with 2 tbsp butter and cook in burger drippings until seared. In separate pan, cook bacon on medium heat until crispy. Remove burger and onions from pan; add a little butter and toast bun on both sides until golden. To assemble: spread garlic mayo on both sides of bun. Place grilled onions on bottom bun, followed by beef patty, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.

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