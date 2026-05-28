Takeout Week: Wing Trio Masterclass
Upgrade your game day feast with a restaurant-quality Bougie Wing Trio and Sweet Heat Potato Salad from Chef Jacinta "JC" Pinckney of The Bougie Palate Catering! We are making three distinct, flavor-packed wing varieties using the oven, air fryer, and deep fryer to guarantee the ultimate crunch.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Bourbon Velvet Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken wings
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp bourbon
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 clove minced garlic
Directions
- Coat chicken wings with olive oil in large bowl.
- Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into wings until evenly coated.
- Combine butter, bourbon, brown sugar, honey, and minced garlic in saucepan.
- Simmer sauce for 3 to 5 minutes until caramelized and bubbling.
- Toss wings in bourbon velvet sauce and place on baking sheet.
- Bake in oven at 400° F for 35 to 40 minutes, turning halfway.
Island Gold Jerk Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken wings
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning
- 1 tsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 1 tbsp honey
Directions
- Coat chicken wings with olive oil in large bowl.
- Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into wings until evenly coated.
- Place wings in air fryer at 400° F for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Heat Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning, lime juice, melted butter, and honey in saucepan for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove wings from air fryer, toss in jerk sauce, and place back in air fryer for 5 to 7 minutes to caramelize.
Bayou Billionaire Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken wings
- 1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 4 cups vegetable oil
Directions
- Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into chicken wings until evenly coated.
- Combine Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and onion powder in bowl.
- Rub dry mixture onto wings.
- Deep fry wings in vegetable oil at 375° F for 8 to 10 minutes until crispy and brown.
Chef JC’s Bougie Sweet Heat Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 3 cups boiled potatoes
- 2 boiled eggs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sweet relish
- 1 tbsp mustard
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp Badia complete seasoning
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning
- ¼ cup diced onion
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1 pinch parsley
Directions
- Place cubed boiled potatoes and chopped boiled eggs in bowl.
- Add mayonnaise, sweet relish, and mustard.
- Mix in black pepper, smoked paprika, and Badia complete seasoning.
- Stir in apple cider vinegar, sugar, Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning, diced onion, and hot sauce.
- Mash ingredients gently until well combined.
- Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 45 minutes to chill.
- Garnish with smoked paprika and parsley before serving.
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