Takeout Week: Wing Trio Masterclass

Upgrade your game day feast with a restaurant-quality Bougie Wing Trio and Sweet Heat Potato Salad from Chef Jacinta "JC" Pinckney of The Bougie Palate Catering! We are making three distinct, flavor-packed wing varieties using the oven, air fryer, and deep fryer to guarantee the ultimate crunch.

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Bourbon Velvet Wings

Ingredients

2 lb chicken wings

2 tbsp olive oil

1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp bourbon

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp honey

1 clove minced garlic

Directions

Coat chicken wings with olive oil in large bowl. Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into wings until evenly coated. Combine butter, bourbon, brown sugar, honey, and minced garlic in saucepan. Simmer sauce for 3 to 5 minutes until caramelized and bubbling. Toss wings in bourbon velvet sauce and place on baking sheet. Bake in oven at 400° F for 35 to 40 minutes, turning halfway.

Island Gold Jerk Wings

Ingredients

2 lb chicken wings

2 tbsp olive oil

1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning

1 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp honey

Directions

Coat chicken wings with olive oil in large bowl. Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into wings until evenly coated. Place wings in air fryer at 400° F for 15 to 20 minutes. Heat Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning, lime juice, melted butter, and honey in saucepan for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove wings from air fryer, toss in jerk sauce, and place back in air fryer for 5 to 7 minutes to caramelize.

Bayou Billionaire Wings

Ingredients

2 lb chicken wings

1½ tsp Badia complete seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp brown sugar

½ tsp onion powder

4 cups vegetable oil

Directions

Massage Badia complete seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika into chicken wings until evenly coated. Combine Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and onion powder in bowl. Rub dry mixture onto wings. Deep fry wings in vegetable oil at 375° F for 8 to 10 minutes until crispy and brown.

Chef JC’s Bougie Sweet Heat Potato Salad

Ingredients

3 cups boiled potatoes

2 boiled eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sweet relish

1 tbsp mustard

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp Badia complete seasoning

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning

¼ cup diced onion

1 tsp hot sauce

1 pinch parsley

Directions

Place cubed boiled potatoes and chopped boiled eggs in bowl. Add mayonnaise, sweet relish, and mustard. Mix in black pepper, smoked paprika, and Badia complete seasoning. Stir in apple cider vinegar, sugar, Walkerswood Jamaican jerk seasoning, diced onion, and hot sauce. Mash ingredients gently until well combined. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 45 minutes to chill. Garnish with smoked paprika and parsley before serving.

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