Viral Video Recipe Taste Test

Host Anji Corley welcomes FOX 13 social media expert Emari Craft to test three ultra-viral internet recipes to see if they are truly worth the hype! Watch as they fry up sweet French Toast Uncrustables dipped in melted ice cream, smash together flavorful Big Mac Tacos, and bake spicy Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Crescent Rolls.

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French Toast Uncrustables

This recipe was inspired by a version from digital creator Peter McGuire.

Ingredients

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Uncrustables

butter

real maple syrup

powdered sugar

whipped cream in can

fresh strawberries

fresh blueberries

Directions

Allow ice cream to melt in fridge overnight. Dip Uncrustables in ice cream container. Fry in hot butter until brown on both sides. Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries.

Big Mac Tacos

This recipe was inspired by a version shared on YouTube from Chef, blogger & food photographer Lorena Salinas.

Ingredients

3 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp hot sauce

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp mustard

1 iceberg lettuce leaf

2 tbsp dill pickles

200 g ground beef

salt

pepper

4 small flour tortillas

vegetable oil

8 slices American cheese

Directions

Use small whisk to mix together mayonnaise, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard in bowl to make burger sauce. Finely slice iceberg lettuce leaf and finely chop dill pickles. Reserve for serving. Mix ground beef with salt and pepper in bowl. Press thin layer of beef onto tortillas. Preheat hot skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil to heated skillet. Place tortilla beef side down in skillet. Use bottom of saucepan to flatten. Cook 1–2 minutes. Flip tortilla and place 2 slices American cheese on top of beef. Cover with lid and cook 30 seconds to melt cheese. Remove from pan and place on taco rack. Dress with finely chopped dill pickles, finely sliced iceberg lettuce leaf, and burger sauce.

Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Crescent Rolls

This recipe was inspired by a version shared on TikTok by ‘Millennial Mama’ Sheila Williams.

Ingredients

rotisserie chicken

buffalo sauce

pepperjack cheese

crescent dough

sliced garlic

butter

ranch dressing

grated Parmesan

parsley

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Lay out crescent dough on chopping board. Add shredded rotisserie chicken on wide end of dough. Drizzle with buffalo sauce. Add piece of pepperjack cheese. Roll up to form croissant shape. Place on lined baking sheet. Melt butter and mix with sliced garlic to make garlic butter. Brush garlic butter over tops. Bake for 10–12 minutes or until golden. Allow rolls to cool. Top cooled rolls with drizzle of buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, grated parmesan, and chopped parsley.

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