Viral Video Recipe Taste Test
Host Anji Corley welcomes FOX 13 social media expert Emari Craft to test three ultra-viral internet recipes to see if they are truly worth the hype! Watch as they fry up sweet French Toast Uncrustables dipped in melted ice cream, smash together flavorful Big Mac Tacos, and bake spicy Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Crescent Rolls.
Connect with us:
- E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com
- Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs
- Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com
Watch Dinner DeeAs:
- Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
French Toast Uncrustables
This recipe was inspired by a version from digital creator Peter McGuire.
Ingredients
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream
- Uncrustables
- butter
- real maple syrup
- powdered sugar
- whipped cream in can
- fresh strawberries
- fresh blueberries
Directions
- Allow ice cream to melt in fridge overnight.
- Dip Uncrustables in ice cream container.
- Fry in hot butter until brown on both sides.
- Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries.
Big Mac Tacos
This recipe was inspired by a version shared on YouTube from Chef, blogger & food photographer Lorena Salinas.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 3 tbsp ketchup
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- ½ tsp hot sauce
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 iceberg lettuce leaf
- 2 tbsp dill pickles
- 200 g ground beef
- salt
- pepper
- 4 small flour tortillas
- vegetable oil
- 8 slices American cheese
Directions
- Use small whisk to mix together mayonnaise, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard in bowl to make burger sauce.
- Finely slice iceberg lettuce leaf and finely chop dill pickles. Reserve for serving.
- Mix ground beef with salt and pepper in bowl.
- Press thin layer of beef onto tortillas.
- Preheat hot skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil to heated skillet.
- Place tortilla beef side down in skillet. Use bottom of saucepan to flatten.
- Cook 1–2 minutes.
- Flip tortilla and place 2 slices American cheese on top of beef.
- Cover with lid and cook 30 seconds to melt cheese.
- Remove from pan and place on taco rack.
- Dress with finely chopped dill pickles, finely sliced iceberg lettuce leaf, and burger sauce.
Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Crescent Rolls
This recipe was inspired by a version shared on TikTok by ‘Millennial Mama’ Sheila Williams.
Ingredients
- rotisserie chicken
- buffalo sauce
- pepperjack cheese
- crescent dough
- sliced garlic
- butter
- ranch dressing
- grated Parmesan
- parsley
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375° F.
- Lay out crescent dough on chopping board.
- Add shredded rotisserie chicken on wide end of dough.
- Drizzle with buffalo sauce.
- Add piece of pepperjack cheese.
- Roll up to form croissant shape.
- Place on lined baking sheet.
- Melt butter and mix with sliced garlic to make garlic butter. Brush garlic butter over tops.
- Bake for 10–12 minutes or until golden.
- Allow rolls to cool.
- Top cooled rolls with drizzle of buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, grated parmesan, and chopped parsley.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.