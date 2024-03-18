Republican Floridians head to the polls on Tuesday; what you need to know

Republican voters in Florida get their chance Tuesday to vote for their party's nominee in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to come out the winner.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Where to vote

We have made it easy for you to find out where to vote.

Click on the links below to learn where your polling location is.

Citrus County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Highlands County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

After the polls close and ballots are counted, results from the presidential preference will flow into the chart below.

Just hover over the county to see the results.

There are several other races on Tuesday in Pinellas County.

Click here to see results when the polls close and results filter into the newsroom.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter