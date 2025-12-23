Florida could lose billions if SNAP errors aren’t fixed

The Brief Florida’s error rate in managing SNAP benefits has surged to over 15%, one of the highest in the nation. Without significant improvements, the state could lose up to a billion dollars annually in federal funding. Families who rely on food benefits could see reductions, and taxpayers could face higher costs.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is federally funded but administered by the state. Errors occur when payments are calculated incorrectly, either too high or too low.

What we know:

Florida’s error rate has jumped from the pre-pandemic four to six percent range to more than fifteen percent in 2024, according to the most recent data.

That puts Florida at serious risk of losing federal funding under new rules.

Cindy Huddleston, analyst at the Florida Policy Institute, says, "Florida would be on the hook for about a billion dollars a year just to pay grocery benefits for SNAP."

Federal law now penalizes states with high error rates. By October 2027, any state with an error rate above 6% could face funding reductions — the higher the error rate, the greater the loss. With Florida’s current fifteen percent error rate, the potential loss could reach billions.

Why you should care:

The consequences are twofold: Taxpayers could face massive costs, and families relying on SNAP benefits could see reductions. Economists warn this could worsen state budget deficits and strain Florida’s economy.

Researchers point to several factors behind the spike:

Disaster response: Hurricanes diverted staff and resources away from normal SNAP operations.

Technology issues: Outdated systems make accurate calculations difficult.

Staff training and procedural challenges: Mistakes in processing applications and payments are more frequent.

What they're saying:

Huddleston explains, "Florida’s error rate has spiked because the state (as was necessary) had to divert a lot of their staff and attention to providing disaster benefits." She adds that fixing technology, improving staff training, and streamlining procedures are key to reducing errors.

The stakes: Approximately three million Floridians rely on SNAP benefits.

The state now has fewer than two years to reduce errors before the federal penalties take effect or face the loss of billions in federal funding and potential cuts to essential food assistance programs.