A 1950s-themed diner in Tampa never closes

There is a retro diner in Tampa that still stands today and never closes.

Joe’s New York Diner is one of the few places in Hillsborough County where you can grab a meal at any hour of the day or night. When you step inside, it’s like you stepped back in time into the 1950s.

The owners say they follow traditional diner recipes that come from the diner they previously owned in Brooklyn, New York.

LINK: You can check out the massive menu here.

Joe’s New York Diner

11701 North Florida Avenue

Tampa, Florida

813-933-2952

