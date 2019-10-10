'Bark Life Market & More' finds a new home in Seminole

If you're familiar with "Bark Life Market & More," they have found a new home.

Their Seminole location is a pet paradise. Basically, a resort, salon and market all wrapped up into one. It's a 14,000 sq. ft. tropical-themed resort for pets.

There are large, state-of-art, climate controlled indoor and outdoor daycare spaces with 70 overnight and extended stay resort rooms of various sizes, and even a sound-proof cat village. They offer cage-free grooming bays and a market full of healthy specialty pet foods and accessories.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

They also have a location in St. Petersburg.

LINK: For more information, head over to Bark Life Market and More's website.