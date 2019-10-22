Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream celebrates 20 years of fear

Nightmares have been brought to life at the annual Howl-O-Scream in Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

This year, the theme park is celebrating 20 years of the Halloween event with six haunted houses. Those who dare can enter a haunted asylum, a butcher’s gruesome slaughterhouse, or an insect-infested motel.

The newest haunted home is called “The Residence,” where the home may appear normal at first, but then you’ll quickly realize why neighbors are disappearing.

It’ll be fun by day, but fright by night. Officials said there are nine scare zones you must venture through to get around the Tampa theme park.

The last night for the Howl-O-Scream event will be November 2.

