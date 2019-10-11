Festival dedicated to the scarecrow will be in Dade City

There is a fall festival in the Tampa Bay area that's all about one of the most iconic fixtures of autumn: the scarecrow.

The Pioneer Florida Museum is ready to host this year's Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, October 12. The family-friendly festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here's some of what they'll have to offer:

- Build your own scarecrow

- Live entertainment with Mr. Tommy and Paw Patrol

- Traditional craft demonstrations

- Barrel train rides through the corn maze

- Petting zoo

- Face painting

- Pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, photo opportunities

- Bounce house, slide

- Carnival games with prizes

- Pony rides

- Blacksmith demonstrations

- All museum buildings open, docents/guides in period costumes

Image 1 of 4 ▼

There will also be free remote parking at the Robert Sumner Judicial Courthouse, located at 38053 Live Oak Avenue, with bus transportation to and from the event. You will be dropped off and picked up at the event gate.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Pioneer Florida Museum website.