Haunted River Tours gives a scenic but spooky view of downtown Tampa

With Halloween around the corner, it's only fitting to go on board of a haunted cruise.

Haunted River Tours are offered by Pirate Water Taxi in downtown Tampa, that gives a 45-minute cruise along the Hillsborough River. It's a chance to get into the Halloween fun, while enjoying the sights of the city from the water.

They are taking these spooky cruises every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October. Ticket prices start at $25.

Each tour is guided by a "dead-lightful docent." Come aboard, if you dare.

LINK: For more information head over to the Pirate Water Taxi website.