Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs

When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.

This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers.

Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. Her recipe is below; watch the video above for tips from Vanessa -- and, of course, the taste test.

INGREDIENTS:

Deviled Eggs

12 medium eggs

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup buffalo sauce

1 tsp. fresh dill, finely chopped

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Toppings

Scallion, sliced

Blue cheese crumbles

Tortilla ribbons

Pickled jalapeños

Fresh dill

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Place eggs in a large pot and cover with water. Bring water to a boil on the stove top. Then, cover pot with a lid, turn off the heat, and remove pot from the burner. Let stand for 12 minutes before shelling eggs.

2) Slice eggs in half, lengthwise, and remove yolks. Set egg whites to the side and place the yolks in a large mixing bowl.

3) Mix all the deviled egg ingredients together until all lumps are gone. You may want to use a fine mesh strainer to help break up any larger pieces of yolk.

4) Using a zip-top bag or a piping bag, pipe egg yolk mixture back into each egg white half.

5) Garnish to your liking!