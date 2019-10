River Ridge High School has its own TV star.

Its name is Gruff, and it's a robot. Actually, it's a BattleBot. Have you ever seen the TV show BattleBots on the Discovery Channel? It's pretty fun. Robots are built to battle it out in the ring.

Sam McAmis, an engineering teacher at River Ridge, is the chief designer and driver of Gruff, who has done quite well as a rookie challenger on the TV show.