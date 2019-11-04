You know her as 'Mamma,' and her authentic Italian deli in Clearwater has been around for 38 years

A Clearwater deli has been around for nearly four decades and continues to create authentic Italian deli dishes.

The owner of Felice’s Italian Pork Store & Deli, Nunziata Bowers – but everyone knows her as Mamma – says they make everything the old-fashioned way, from the sauces to the sausages. She said not a lot of people do that anymore, but she does.

Mamma now does her own olive oil, and bottles them to sell. She also sells her pasta sauces and peppers.

If you can’t make it to her Clearwater website, she has launched a new website where she’s offering items that can be shipped anywhere in the United States. She also has a cookbook out, and does all sorts of catering for the approaching holidays.

Learn more by heading to Felice’s Italian Pork Store & Deli’s website.