1 arrested as police investigate 2 shootings in Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday evening that may or may not be connected.

According to police, the first shooting took place shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street. Witnesses told police that the victim, an 18-year-old man, got into an argument with two people in a nearby car and was shot by 24-year-old Ladelvin Grimsley.

Witnesses said following the shooting, another person got out of the car with a gun and opened fire, striking Grimsley. It is unclear at the time who shot him. Grimsley and the victim were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grimsley was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.

Police believe two cars with multiple people began shooting at each other. Officers say a vehicle driving in the area that was not connected to the shooting was hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported in the second shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.