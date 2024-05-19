Teen left injured in Clearwater after hit-and-run, driver charged: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Tampa man told police that he took off after hitting a 15-year-old with his car on Thursday night because he was too scared to stay at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials say 21-year-old Luis Manuel Salgueiro Falcon was driving a white 2023 Toyota Camry east on Grove Pl in Clearwater when he ran a stop sign and hit the teen just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 15-year-old was riding a bicycle north on N Belcher Road on the marked crosswalk.

Investigators say Salgueiro Falcon continued to drive south and did not offer the bicyclist help or provide any of his information.

The Largo Police Department says the teen complained that his left leg was in severe pain at the scene and was taken to a hospital.

According to authorities, the teen's left tibia bone was fractured.

After Salgueiro Falcon was read his rights, police say he admitted to hitting the bicyclist and said that he was too scared to stay at the scene.

Salgueiro Falcon was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, according to officials.

