1 child, 6 dogs removed from Citrus County home after dog groomer, brother arrested for animal cruelty: CCSO

A young child and six dogs were taken from a home in Hernando after deputies discovered inhumane living conditions last week.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says their Animal Control Unit was sent to the home after receiving a report of multiple dogs running loose in the area. When the Animal Control Volunteer arrived, deputies say neighbors directed him to a nearby home that had the front door open, where the dogs were seen walking in and out.

Officials say more Animal Control Officers and CCSO deputies were called to the scene for help.

Before entering the house, deputies saw obvious signs that the living conditions inside were inhumane. Animal feces, urine, and household garbage covered every inch of flooring, according to CCSO.

Wire crates with empty bowls that were filled with feces and urine were also found. Investigators discovered evidence of a small child living in the home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The owner of the dogs, Brianna Austin and her brother Nicholas Austin, were both charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

Brianna Austin works as a dog groomer, according to deputies.

