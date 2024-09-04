Lithium-ion batteries caused fire at commercial garage in Homosassa, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A large commercial garage in Homosassa was engulfed in flames early on Tuesday morning, according to firefighters.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. just before 2 a.m. Firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, the Fire Marshal, and two rescue units helped fight the fire.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke and visible flames when they arrived. The fire was concentrated on the corner of the building with exposures threatening nearby areas, according to crews.

Firefighters confirmed that everyone evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

The fire was quickly brought under control. After investigating, authorities said the cause of the fire was likely lithium-ion batteries that were being stored outside the building.

The batteries were outside awaiting warranty-related pickup.

The batteries ignited and spread flames to nearby paint supplies and eventually into the building, according to investigators.

Officials say the building was returned to the owner with instructions to keep the power off until cleared by a licensed electrician.

Citrus County Fire Rescue offers the following safety tips for lithium-ion battery storage and disposal:

Store lithium-ion batteries in a cool, dry place away from flammable materials.

Do not stack batteries haphazardly, especially if they are damaged or faulty.

Dispose of old or malfunctioning batteries at proper recycling centers; do not leave them unattended.

If a battery feels hot to the touch, isolate it and contact a professional for proper disposal.

