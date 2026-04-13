1 critically injured, 1 detained following downtown Tampa shooting: Police

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The Brief One man was critically injured, and another man was detained following a shooting in downtown Tampa on Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of E. Kennedy Blvd. and N. Meridian Ave. Westbound traffic along Kennedy Blvd. is being diverted while police investigate.



One man was critically injured, and another man was detained following a shooting in downtown Tampa on Monday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of E. Kennedy Blvd. and N. Meridian Ave.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting does not appear to be random and may have stemmed from an altercation between the two men that took place on Friday.

Police said both men are in their 50s.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Westbound traffic along Kennedy Blvd. is being diverted while police investigate.

Motorists are being asked to take alternative routes.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the traffic will be diverted.

It is also unknown if the suspected shooter will be charged.

What's next:

The shooting is still under investigation.