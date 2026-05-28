Woman faces vehicular homicide, child neglect charges in Oldsmar crash that killed 6-year-old: PCSO

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a deadly April crash in Oldsmar that killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured a 4-year-old boy, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the crash happened near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive when a Nissan sedan and a Tesla collided at the intersection. Deputies say speed was a factor in the crash, and the driver now faces vehicular homicide and child neglect charges.



A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection to an April crash in Oldsmar that left a 6-year-old girl dead and another child seriously injured, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Oldsmar crash vehicular homicide arrest

The backstory:

According to investigators, the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 30 near the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive in Oldsmar.

Deputies say Clark was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Tampa Road when she approached the intersection at the same time as a Tesla driven by 52-year-old Christy Proctor, that was traveling westbound.

Investigators said Proctor was trying to turn south onto St. Petersburg Drive when both vehicles entered the intersection and crashed.

Children hospitalized

What we know:

Proctor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to PCSO.

Clark and two children riding in her vehicle were also hospitalized. A 6-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries and later died on May 6 as a result of the crash, according to investigators. Deputies said Clark suffered minor injuries, while a 4-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

The 4-year-old child has since been released from the hospital, according to deputies.

Speed believed to be factor in crash

Dig deeper:

Investigators said speed appeared to have been a factor in the collision, though they didn’t believe impairment was a factor.

Deputies arrested Clark following their investigation into the crash.

Clark was booked on one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of child neglect. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Unreleased traffic speed metrics

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the exact speed the Nissan sedan was traveling at the moment of impact in the crash.

Investigators said a mug shot was not available at this time.