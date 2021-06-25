1 critically injured in St. Pete motel shooting, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a St. Petersburg motel Friday evening.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the Landmark Motel located at 1930 4th St. N.
Police say one person suffered critical injuries, but haven't released additional details regarding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
