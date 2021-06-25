1 critically injured in St. Pete motel shooting, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a St. Petersburg motel Friday evening.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the Landmark Motel located at 1930 4th St. N.

Police say one person suffered critical injuries, but haven't released additional details regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

