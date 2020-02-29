1 dead, 1 hospitalized in St. Petersburg shooting

article

St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to police, Ocossio Nettles, 26, tried to break into his girlfriend's home when Roderick Donson, 48, a family friend, confronted him and shots were fired.

It happened at 5877 Fairfield Avenue South around 6 a.m. Saturday. Nettles was shot and killed. Donson was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The girlfriend and others in the home were not injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing.