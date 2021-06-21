1 dead, 1 injured in Lake Wales shooting, police say

article

Lake Wales police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police said one person is dead and another was being treated for a gunshot wound as of Monday morning. The shooting occurred near Dr. JA Wiltshire Avenue and D Street.

Detectives said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and are searching for anyone who may have information on the case.

"It’s difficult for detectives," said Deputy Chief David Black. "It’s Father’s Day…and a family has lost an individual on Father’s Day. That’s no good."

Police are asking for witnesses or citizens with information on the shooting to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

