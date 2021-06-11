1 dead, 1 missing, child hospitalized amid Apollo Beach water rescue

article

One man is dead and a child has been hospitalized after the current apparently pulled them into Tampa Bay Friday evening.

The rescue began unfolding around after 7:30 p.m. in the area of the Apollo Beach Preserve after witnesses on shore lost sight of the man and the child. The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The man’s body was later found. The child was also found, alive but not breathing, and has since been taken to the hospital.

The Coast Guard is still searching to find a third person that jumped in to try and save them.

Swimming is not permitted at the preserve, but it was not yet clear where or why the man and child were in the water to begin with.

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.