HCSO helicopter makes emergency landing in Plant City

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing in a Plant City field off of County Road 39 Wednesday afternoon.

HCSO officials said the two pilots, Corporal Jeramy Butler and Sheriff’s Pilot Robert Bateman, reported the emergency landing just after 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said they were traveling back to the David Gee Aviation Complex.

"The safety of our deputies and pilots is our top priority," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The helicopter will be grounded while a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident."

Courtesy: the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said no one was injured, but the helicopter was damaged.

HCSO said Butler has been with the Aviation Unit since 2014 and has no reported flight incidents. Bateman has been with the Aviation Unit since 2021 and has experienced one bird strike, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.