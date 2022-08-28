1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police have released few details, but say one man died following the shooting. Two others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.