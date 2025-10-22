Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting: HCSO

Published  October 22, 2025 1:44pm EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death in Tampa.
    • Deputies said they found a deceased individual while investigating reports of gunfire around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 11000 block of Country Hollow Drive.
    • A short time later, deputies say two people went to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death in Tampa.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 11000 block of Country Hollow Drive after a caller reported there had been a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased individual.

A short time later, deputies say two people went to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

No information about the deceased individual has been released.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

The conditions of the two people who went to the hospitals with gunshot wounds was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.  

