1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death in Tampa.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 11000 block of Country Hollow Drive after a caller reported there had been a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived, they found a deceased individual.
READ: Suspected ‘road rage’ shooter opened fire after crashing into cars while exiting Selmon Expressway: TPD
A short time later, deputies say two people went to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
No information about the deceased individual has been released.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if there are any suspects.
READ: Progressive auto insurance to give back $1B to Florida policyholders
The conditions of the two people who went to the hospitals with gunshot wounds was not provided by the sheriff’s office.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.