1 dead after near head-on collision in Pasco County: FHP

A Land O’Lakes man lost his life Monday night in a vehicle crash in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Land O’Lakes was driving a Kia Sorrento eastbound on State Road 54 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 45-year-old Land O’Lakes man in a Porsche Macan was traveling westbound on State Road 54.

At the intersection of Wilson Road, the man in the Kia crossed into the westbound lanes and collided nearly head-on with the Porsche, according to FHP.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Porsche suffered minor injuries in the crash.

