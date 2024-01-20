Expand / Collapse search
Hospitalized victim dies after shooting at Sarasota shopping plaza, officials say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
article

SARASOTA, Fla. - The victim of a shooting that happened in Sarasota died at the hospital on Friday, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for suspect in shooting at Sarasota shopping plaza

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of N Beneva Road in Sarasota Commons. 

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for help from anyone who was at the scene and witnessed the shooting.

According to detectives, they would like to speak with anyone who was at the scene, including the person wearing glasses and a tie-dye shirt who spoke with a uniformed police officer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Llovio at 941-809-3009. 