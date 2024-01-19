Search underway for suspect in shooting at Sarasota shopping plaza

The Sarasota Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting at a popular shopping plaza.

Tyler Gervasi, a nearby employee at Sarasota Commons, said it wasn't business as usual when the sound of gunfire rang out in the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

"I heard one loud pop, and then I heard three or four more loud pops, and the customer looked at me, and I looked at the customer, and we both knew there were gunshots," he told FOX 13.

The shots drew a crowd in the 900 block of North Beneva Road.

"They were fencing off a crime area, and my truck was inside and after taking a good look at my truck, I have two big blood spots on my hood," said nearby shopper Mike Saward.

He watched as Sarasota police documented the scene.

"It’s a little unnerving, you see it on TV, but you kind of get calloused to it, but when you walk up on it, it’s a different story," he said.

Officers said one person was shot and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The person’s condition was unknown as of 4 p.m.

Police are keeping details close to the vest, but they said they are searching for one suspect.

"The shells could have been scattered out and got two to three different people," Saward said. "There’s two automobiles out here with bullet holes in them."

One of those cars with a bullet lodged in it belongs to Jackie Jones.

"I’m a snowbird, so I never thought this would happen, but it happens everywhere," she said.

Jones and her family were shopping when the shooting happened. Moments before, her 89-year-old mother was about to go and sit in the car, but made the decision to stay with her family.

"You never know what’s going to happen anymore. I’m glad I kept her inside and nobody else was hurt," said Jones.

Sarasota Police said while limited information is being given out at this point, detectives do know more and are working to locate the suspect.