1 dead after shooting in Plant City, police investigating

One person is dead after a shooting in Plant City on Monday night, according to officials.

Around 9:41 p.m., police say they responded to the 1300 block of Louisiana St. after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported gunfire and that a person was injured, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with upper body trauma.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, which is where they died, according to Plant City police.

This is an ongoing investigation and, according to officials, appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

