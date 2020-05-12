1 dead after small plane crashes in backyard of Pasco County home

article

Pasco County fire officials say one person has died after a single-engine Beechcraft crashed in a neighborhood.

The plane went down in a resident's backyard, located in a neighborhood located off of State Road 54. The crash resulted in a grass fire. A portion of the backyard's fence was in flames too, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The view from SkyFOX shows damaged plane with broken pieces of a white-picket fence laying behind it. The grass and tree branches surrounding the plane appear to be scorched.

It's unclear if the deceased was a only occupant in the plane. The individual has not been identified.

Pasco County Fire Rescue's spokesman Corey Dierdorff said the cause of hte crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. As of Tuesday afternoon, it's unknown where the plane initially took off.

"The plane was very badly damaged," Dierdorff said. "So, we're still trying to confirm the tail number."

County officials are asking people to avoid the area.

"When you see the actual crash site itself, it was pretty contained in the backyard of this home," Dierdorff explained. "We're very thankful that...there were no further injuries but our hearts do out go out to the family impacted."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



