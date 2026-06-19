Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead, another injured in Palm River area
PALM RIVER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon in the Palm River neighborhood.
Palm River crime scene
What we know:
Deputies rushed to a home on Tuscan Loon Drive just after 3 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman who had died from severe upper body trauma.
Investigation details
Dig deeper:
A man found at the same home was taken to Tampa General Hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators stated the violence appears to be domestic-related, and they have located all the people involved.
Deputy investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names or ages of the woman who died or the man who was hurt.
They also didn't release what led to the woman's death and the man's injuries.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who explained how deputies responded to the 911 call and what they discovered at the scene.