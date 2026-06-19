Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead, another injured in Palm River area

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The Brief A woman died, and a man was injured Friday afternoon during an apparent domestic incident in the Palm River area. Hillsborough County deputies found the woman with upper body trauma inside a home on Tuscan Loon Drive. The injured man had minor injuries, but went to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon in the Palm River neighborhood.

Palm River crime scene

What we know:

Deputies rushed to a home on Tuscan Loon Drive just after 3 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman who had died from severe upper body trauma.

Investigation details

Dig deeper:

A man found at the same home was taken to Tampa General Hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators stated the violence appears to be domestic-related, and they have located all the people involved.

Deputy investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the woman who died or the man who was hurt.

They also didn't release what led to the woman's death and the man's injuries.