1 dead following crash at Tampa intersection, police say

Tampa police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Palm Avenue. The collision involved two vehicles.

Police said one of the occupants in one of the vehicles died. There is no word yet on how many people were inside each car.

The intersection is closed during the investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The victim was not publicly identified by police.