2 dead after being electrocuted by fallen power line in Orange County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Hurricanes
CONWAY, Fla. -

CONWAY, Fla. - Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a fallen power line in Orange County Thursday morning. 

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue around 9:30 a.m., as Tropical Storm Nicole battered the Central Florida area with strong winds and heavy rain.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies said the man had reportedly gotten out of a vehicle and touched the live power line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a woman he was traveling with was also electrocuted. She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

"We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately."

Residents are urged to call 911 if they see downed power lines or any other hazards. 