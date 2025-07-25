1 dead in house fire near Plant City: HCFR

The Brief One person died after a home caught fire early Friday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Crews responded around 4:30 a.m. along Frank Moore Rd. and found a person dead in the home. No further details on the fire have been released.



What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded around 4:30 a.m. after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls along Frank Moore Rd. near Plant City, with flames showing through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Crews found one person inside, who did not survive, according to HCFR.

Officials say no firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

No further details on the person who died or the cause of the fire have been released. The investigation is ongoing.