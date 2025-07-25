1 dead in house fire near Plant City: HCFR
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A house fire in Hillsborough County early Friday left one person dead, officials confirmed to FOX 13.
What we know:
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded around 4:30 a.m. after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls along Frank Moore Rd. near Plant City, with flames showing through the roof when firefighters arrived.
Hillsborough County crews battled a house fire near Plant City that left a person dead early Friday.
Crews found one person inside, who did not survive, according to HCFR.
Officials say no firefighters were injured.
What we don't know:
No further details on the person who died or the cause of the fire have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.