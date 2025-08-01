Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after fire at Auburndale mobile home

Published  August 1, 2025 5:33am EDT
Polk County
The Brief

    • Crews battled a fire early Friday at a mobile home in Auburndale.
    • Firefighters were called to the Pine Cove Mobile Home Park off Recker Hwy. around 2:15 a.m., according to officials.
    • One person went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - One person is recovering after crews battled a fire at a mobile home early Friday, according to investigators in Auburndale.

What we know:

Officials say firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a fire in the Pine Cove Mobile Home Park off Recker Hwy.

About half the home was on fire when crews arrived, according to investigators.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Auburndale Fire Department.

Polk CountyFire