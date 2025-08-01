1 hospitalized after fire at Auburndale mobile home

The Brief Crews battled a fire early Friday at a mobile home in Auburndale. Firefighters were called to the Pine Cove Mobile Home Park off Recker Hwy. around 2:15 a.m., according to officials. One person went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



What we know:

Officials say firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a fire in the Pine Cove Mobile Home Park off Recker Hwy.

About half the home was on fire when crews arrived, according to investigators.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.