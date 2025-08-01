1 hospitalized after fire at Auburndale mobile home
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - One person is recovering after crews battled a fire at a mobile home early Friday, according to investigators in Auburndale.
What we know:
Officials say firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a fire in the Pine Cove Mobile Home Park off Recker Hwy.
About half the home was on fire when crews arrived, according to investigators.
Paramedics took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Auburndale Fire Department.