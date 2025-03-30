Local church group blessing struggling families with home-cooked meals

The Brief A local church group is blessing struggling families with home-cooked meals. Janey Clinebell started out serving the South Tampa area, but now reaches Lakeland, Clearwater, St. Pete, Brandon and New Tampa. If you want to get involved, you can email Radiant Church: care@weareradiant.com.



In times of crisis, sometimes simple things become difficult to take care of, and the routine becomes a burden. That's where Janey Clinebell found her calling.

"'Meals Made with Love' is a small group through my church: Radiant Church. We cook for people in our community that are going through challenging times," shared Clinebell.

The backstory:

It started out as just one family helping another, but it has grown through an outpouring of support for people in the community that just need a little bit of help in a hard time.

Like the name says, they make home-cooked meals for people.

"We cook for people who are having surgery, there's been a death in the family, or they have a new baby or any kind of hardships," said Clinebell.

The concept is pretty simple. A mother that has a new baby suddenly has more responsibilities than before and less time to do normal things like cook for the family.

Similarly, when a family is dealing with the loss of a loved one, the normal routine of making meals becomes secondary to taking care of their family. Clinebell's group meets that need.

"I struggle to make meals for my kids while I'm one week post-partum, so I welcome it with open arms," shared recipient Katie Radford. "It's just really thoughtful."

Clinebell's group started out serving the South Tampa area, but since, the group has gained members, now reaching communities in Lakeland, Clearwater, St. Pete, Brandon and New Tampa.

"I usually start by asking people if they are interested in any of the top dishes that I make," said Clinebell. "I try to make the food really good, really comforting."

That comfort is a part of the care of Clinebell's ministry. They are meeting more than just an immediate need. They are making a difference.

Recipient Carson Gaines explained how helpful it is to receive one of these meals. "Especially when you're sick, and you have kids, and you're sick, it's really challenging."

Clinebell and her group know that they are delivering more than just food. They are delivering hope during a loss, relief during a hard time and encouragement in a rough patch.

For Clinebell, the reason to keep doing it is simple.

"When people go through hard times, it's really good to know that you're loved."

If you want to get involved, you can email Radiant Church: care@weareradiant.com.

