1-hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's chicken wings with pink sauce 

Pink sauce is normally associated with Italian food, but Dr. BBQ has created a different kind of pink sauce that pairs perfectly with chicken wings for the ultimate tailgate treat.

For this recipe, Dr. BBQ prefers using big, whole, fresh chicken wings. He does not advise using frozen wings. Ideally, he says the wings would go on the grill.

The pink sauce is a combination of barbeque sauce and white sauce, which contains ranch, horseradish and mayonnaise, among other ingredients.

Dr. BBQ recommends waiting until the last minute to put pour the pink sauce over the wings.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Chicken:

12 whole fresh chicken wings

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon granulated onion

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Prepare the grill to cook direct at 350°.

Cut the tips off the chicken wings and discard them. With a sharp knife slash the skin on the inside of the joint.

In a small bowl combine the salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic. Mix well and season the wings on all sides using all of the mix.

Place the wings on the grill and cook, flipping occasionally for about 30 minutes until they are golden brown on both sides and have reached an internal temperature of 200°.

Meanwhile, make the sauce by mixing together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, ranch, barbecue sauce, horseradish, salt, and pepper.

When the wings are done transfer them to a deep dish or a large bowl. Pour half of the sauce over the wings and toss well to coat. Transfer to a clean platter to serve with the remaining sauce for dipping.