Expand / Collapse search

1 hurt after car crashes into pond: TTPD

By
Published  July 17, 2025 7:17am EDT
Temple Terrace
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A car crashed into a pond early Thursday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.
    • It happened off Professional Pl. near Harney Rd.
    • Police at the scene told FOX 13 that one person suffered minor injuries.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - One person was injured after a car crashed into a pond early Thursday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded during the early morning hours off Professional Pl. near Harney Rd.

One person was injured after a car crashed into a pond early Thursday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

One person was injured after a car crashed into a pond early Thursday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

Police at the scene told FOX 13 that one person suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash or the injured person have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Temple Terrace Police Department.

Temple Terrace