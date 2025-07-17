1 hurt after car crashes into pond: TTPD
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - One person was injured after a car crashed into a pond early Thursday, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded during the early morning hours off Professional Pl. near Harney Rd.
Police at the scene told FOX 13 that one person suffered minor injuries.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash or the injured person have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Temple Terrace Police Department.