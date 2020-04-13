1 in 4 working residents in Tampa Bay have been laid off or furloughed, survey shows

The novel coronavirus has stirred a whirlwind of closures and many layoffs and furloughs in Tampa Bay, and new research show it equates to one out of four residents having lost their jobs.

The findings are from a scientific poll released on Friday by the Tampa Bay Partnership, in collaboration with Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, United Way Suncoast and USF Muma College of Business.

"Without their previous income, these residents can only support their household for a median of 19 days. One in three residents has had their pay or hours reduced, and can only support their household for a median of 28 days," the partnership stated in the release announcing the survey results.

The group, working with Downs & St. Germain Research in Tallahassee, surveyed a demographically representative group of 384 adult residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties on April 1 and 2. This was the first survey on COVID-19 and the workforce impact the partnership has done. The survey will be conducted every two weeks to track the impact.

