Suspect charged with murder after man shot, killed in Tarpon Springs home: Police

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A man was shot and killed in Tarpon Springs early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, they received a call in reference to disturbance in the 1100 block of Clarissa Court at around 2:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ: Decision on Tradewinds Resort expansion delayed after lengthy meeting in St. Pete Beach

They arrived to find the victim, a 45-year-old white man, inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Another occupant of the home told officers that he shot the victim.

Medical personnel began to treat the victim, who was then taken to Advent Health North Pinellas, where he was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m., according to police.

Richard Lewis' mug shot from a DUI arrest in 2023. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The police department says 54-year-old Richard Lewis was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree. He is currently being held without bond in the Pinellas County Jail, according to officials.