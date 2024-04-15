Tradewinds Resort expansion up for vote in St. Pete Beach on Monday

The Tradewinds resort is pushing for a major renovation, and on Monday St. Pete Beach city commissioners could decide whether to move forward with expansion plans.

If ultimately approved, the project would be built in four phases over 20 years, connecting existing buildings by building new ones in between.

Tradewinds, which operates the Island Grand and Rumfish beach resorts, currently has 967 hotel rooms, and a little more than 102,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Rendering of expansion plan for TradeWinds Island Resorts

The project would add 629 new rooms across three newly built guest towers. Plans also include a 68,000 square-foot commercial space for shopping and dining, thousands of more parking spaces in newly built garages, new beach access points for the community, plus sidewalk expansions and a new stormwater drainage system.

Supporters say the redevelopment will modernize the family resort and have a great economic impact in the long run.

But, just like with the controversial Sirata resort expansion, which recently received conditional use approval from the city commission, a vocal group of residents has objected to the Tradewinds expansion.

They've cited fears of increased traffic during the construction of multiple projects in the area, blocking of gulf-front views, threats to marine wildlife, and the detriment of the island’s small-town ambiance.

Rendering of TradeWinds Island Resorts expansion plan

Back in a standing-room-only meeting in March, the development team tried to calm everyone with concerns and argued that the redevelopment plan would fit nicely in St. Pete Beach.

The planning board recommended approval of the project’s conditional use permit in a unanimous vote.

The city commission will hear the expansion proposal on April 15 at 4 p.m.