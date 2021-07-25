1 injured after crashing into Port Richey home nearly 1 year after SUV struck the residence
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A driver was injured Sunday afternoon after crashing into a home in Port Richey, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
It happened at a home located on a curve on the 7700 block of Jasmine Drive.
details have been released, but an SUV crashed into this home in August 2020.
No one in the home was injured.
