1 injured after crashing into Port Richey home nearly 1 year after SUV struck the residence

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pasco County
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A driver was injured Sunday afternoon after crashing into a home in Port Richey, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. 

It happened at a home located on a curve on the 7700 block of Jasmine Drive. 

details have been released, but an SUV crashed into this home in August 2020

No one in the home was injured. 

